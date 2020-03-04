This $70 Lightweight Running Top Could Be Nike’s Best To Date

We purchased the Nike TechKnit Ultra T-Shirt in the past month and put it to the test at F45. It’s incredibly lightweight yet comes in a slim silhouette so it fits the shape of your body. The Techknit fabric also ensures you stay ultra-cool which helps minimise sweat. More importantly, the design and colour selection makes it one of the best looking running and training tops on the market today. The stripes remind us of the French Football Federation team kit.

It’s safe to say the Nike TechKnit Ultra T-Shirt is the chicest and most performance-driven gym top you’ll find for A$80 (US$70).

Shop Nike TechKnit Ultra Running Top $70

Shop Nike TechKnit Ultra Long Sleeve Running Top $75

Read Next