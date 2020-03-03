Score 65% Off Orient’s Most Sophisticated Dress Watch

It isn’t all that often that you need to a dress watch, but when you do need one, it can be one of the most important aspects of your outfit. If you’ve put effort into scoring yourself the perfect fitting tuxedo, laced up your finest black oxfords and combed your hair strand by strand to perfection, why ruin the look with a watch that doesn’t fit the picture? These are the moments when you need a dress watch, its the cherry on top.
So now you know you need a dress watch, what do you get? Well, you probably don’t head to formal events all that often so don’t want to drop a bomb on it, but you still want it to be elegant, sophisticated and stylish. It isn’t all that easy to find a watch that combines all of these, but Orient’s ‘Symphony Gen II’ watch is as close as it gets.
Powered by a Japanese automatic movement and constructed from stainless steel and sapphire crystal, the Symphony Gen II is a quality piece. Pair this with a gorgeous, minimalistic black dial, crocodile leather strap and date function and it’s all so sophisticated without sacrificing on style. To make it even better, you can score it at 65% Off its retail price of $280 for just $99. Ticking every box, this watch isn’t one you can afford to pass up.
Shop Orient Symphony Gen II
$280 $99