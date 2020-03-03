Score 65% Off Orient’s Most Sophisticated Dress Watch

It isn’t all that often that you need to a dress watch, but when you do need one, it can be one of the most important aspects of your outfit. If you’ve put effort into scoring yourself the perfect fitting tuxedo, laced up your finest black oxfords and combed your hair strand by strand to perfection, why ruin the look with a watch that doesn’t fit the picture? These are the moments when you need a dress watch, its the cherry on top.

So now you know you need a dress watch, what do you get? Well, you probably don’t head to formal events all that often so don’t want to drop a bomb on it, but you still want it to be elegant, sophisticated and stylish. It isn’t all that easy to find a watch that combines all of these, but Orient’s ‘Symphony Gen II’ watch is as close as it gets.