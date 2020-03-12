Pierce Brosnan Falls Victim To All Too Common Fashion Faux Pas

You’re sitting at a lavish cocktail party, hair slicked back, watch game ticking, shiny suit nailing its debut. Or so you thought. You stand up and your heart skips a beat: your trousers, formerly at a perfect height, are now flapping around your ankles. Instead of looking a million dollars, you look like you just picked something up from Vinnie’s.

This is why you get suit pants tailored.

At least you can be safe in the knowledge it’s not just you. Celebrities are just as bad. They’re often our go-to for trends. But if they get it wrong on a regular basis, how are we ever going to learn? Enter: Pierce Brosnan, normally a beacon of sartorial hope, today a symbol of sin.

Why? Pierce yesterday attended the Prince’s Trust And TK Maxx & Homesense Awards at London Palladium, looking a picture of panache. That is until you divert your gaze to his ankles. Where there should be a glimpse of a sock, there’s nothing but a bunched up mess of material.

We may be used to seeing this error (time and time again) by the likes of Simon Cowell, but we expect better from our favourite retired 007. Especially when everything else is so on point – from the navy blue suit and black leather shoes to his facial hair (he also can usually be seen rocking a Speake-Marin timepiece, though on this occasion it is covered up by his blazer).

Having said that, he’s far from alone in making the blunder. Celebs the world over continuously neglect traditional style rules when wearing a suit. It’s usually because they’ve been sent it from a label, immediately throw it on before an event, get snapped wearing it once and then consign it to the depths of their vast wardrobe.

Australian men are arguably even worse: Ash Williams made a farcical fashion faux-pas whilst hosting the Miss Universe Australia finals last year. The Aussie comedian donned a tuxedo – the ultimate in formal attire – for the event but completely forgot to get it hemmed.

That’s just one example of the many outfits that have made us want to rinse our eyes with Dettol over the last year. So gents, for the love of all that is Holy, make sure your trousers hang at the right length. A quick trip to a haberdashery can make all the difference between a sharp dressed man and a blunt dud.

