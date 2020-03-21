The Playbook For The Modern Man

This Innovative $88 Men’s Polo Will Keep You Smelling Fresh Without A Wash

Perfect for travel or… isolation

One of the most frustrating things about clothing, especially when on the move is having to wash it. As a substitute we buy lots of it and then take with us, however surely there should be a solution and there now is. Merino wool is the answer and Proof has created some great looking polos out of it.

Whether your preparing to escape the pandemic anarchy or planning your post pandemic trip, the Proof 72-Hour Merino Polo is quite possibly the perfect shirt for the job. You can wear it for a full 72-hours before there are any signs (or odors) of wear as the high-quality New Zealand Merino wool is naturally odor resistant. This three days of use means you can pack much, much lighter than you normally would.

It even looks like a regular polo meaning you can style it as you normally would and hence it will fit into any wardrobe. Available in 7 different colours your bound to find one that tickles your fancy and priced at $88 it’s quite the bargain too.

