This Innovative $88 Men’s Polo Will Keep You Smelling Fresh Without A Wash

Whether your preparing to escape the pandemic anarchy or planning your post pandemic trip, the Proof 72-Hour Merino Polo is quite possibly the perfect shirt for the job. You can wear it for a full 72-hours before there are any signs (or odors) of wear as the high-quality New Zealand Merino wool is naturally odor resistant. This three days of use means you can pack much, much lighter than you normally would.

It even looks like a regular polo meaning you can style it as you normally would and hence it will fit into any wardrobe. Available in 7 different colours your bound to find one that tickles your fancy and priced at $88 it’s quite the bargain too.

Shop Proof 72-Hour Merino Polo $88

Read Next