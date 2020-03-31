Unusual Quarantine Dating Move Ends In Success

It’s no secret that the current lockdown measures in place to prevent the spread of the potentially fatal coronavirus has put a real dent in the dating lives of many. Some have resorted to virtual dates, where they have dinner and drinks over FaceTime or Zoom, while we suspect some others have resided to the fact their dating lives are on hold, so will just focus on themselves for the time being.

But the quarantine has also caused some people to get creative in other ways, in the hope of finding that special someone. Take Jeremy Cohen for example. The Brooklyn, New York resident has gone viral for his genius move to pick up a girl, and he managed to do so while remaining well over six feet away.

Jeremy decided to head to the rooftop of his apartment building one day and happened to notice a girl – Tori – dancing on the rooftop of hers, just over the road. He eventually caught her gaze, waved and got a wave back. For Jeremy, it was game on from there.

He wrote his number on a piece of paper, attached it to his drone and flew it over to Tori. Fortunately for our quarantined casanova, it worked, as he got a message from her around an hour later. But it didn’t end there, he arranged dinner with Tori and so the two had their own separate meal on their own rooftops, and spoke across the table with one another via FaceTime.

And being a professional photographer, Jeremy even took some photos from across the road of Tori to remember the date by.

Speaking to Bored Panda, Jeremy said, “I actually haven’t been on a date in at least a year. I think I was just craving some social interaction, and being confined by the walls of my apartment inspired some creativity for me.”

“Flirting is normally daunting for me, but since I’ve been quarantined in my apartment for a week now, I was screaming for social interaction.”

“The date went well and depending on how long this quarantine lasts, I might be in a long-distance relationship with someone who lives across the street from me.”

“We’re going on our second date soon. It’s a little strange with all the pressure of everyone watching compared to a normal date, but I think I can handle it!”

