A Mere $265 Will Score You The Ultimate Grey Tracksuit

Take yourself to the uttermost heights of comfort.

It’s 2020 and more than ever we want our clothing to be comfortable, yet still stylish. After searching low and high, it seems that comfort comes best in one form, they humble grey tracksuit. It’s the ideal travel companion, perfect for movie marathons and will comfort you after even the biggest night out. Whatever lifestyle you lead, a great grey tracksuit is an absolute essential and when it comes the ultimate grey trcksuit, there can be only one and it’s made by Canadian Firm, Reigning Champ.

So what makes this grey tracksuit so much better than the plethora of other grey tracksuits available? Well, it’s made in Canada from the perfect, mid-weight french terry that combines comfort, luxuriousness and quality. Not only does the fabric look and feel far better than anything else you can currently score, but it will also last far longer. 

Whether you want to wear the sweatshirt and sweatpants separately or as a full set, it’s a highly versatile, meaning you’ll get loads of use out of it. Priced at $120 for the pants and $145 for the hoodie, no it isn’t the cheapest set you’ll score, but your paying for quality that will last you for years to come. 

