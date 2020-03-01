A Mere $265 Will Score You The Ultimate Grey Tracksuit

So what makes this grey tracksuit so much better than the plethora of other grey tracksuits available? Well, it’s made in Canada from the perfect, mid-weight french terry that combines comfort, luxuriousness and quality. Not only does the fabric look and feel far better than anything else you can currently score, but it will also last far longer.

Whether you want to wear the sweatshirt and sweatpants separately or as a full set, it’s a highly versatile, meaning you’ll get loads of use out of it. Priced at $120 for the pants and $145 for the hoodie, no it isn’t the cheapest set you’ll score, but your paying for quality that will last you for years to come.

Shop Reigning Champ Sweatshirt $145

Shop Reigning Champ Sweatpants $120

Read Next