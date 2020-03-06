This $300 Rugged Yet Comfortable Shirt Jacket Is Now 30% Off

Made from a super soft wool blend, it’s obvious that this jacket is immensly comfortable. The design is based of a chief petty officers jacket, a style first made popular in the 1960’s that is highly pratical. Combine this contemporary cut with the dark green wool and it’s could be the perfect jacket or mid-layer for the off duty rugged man.

Made by Huckberry’s infamous inhouse brand Relwen, you can be assured the jacket is made to exacting standards so you’ll be able to enjoy it for years to come. Normally priced at $298, it isn’t the cheapest mid layer you’ll buy but it isn’t bad value. To sweeten this deal however, you can currently score it for $193.98, more than 30% off.

Shop Relwen Bonded Rag-Wool CPO $298.00 $193.98

Read Next