This $300 Rugged Yet Comfortable Shirt Jacket Is Now 30% Off

Tough on the outside, soft on the inside.

Were a huge fan of rugged looks, however one of the aesthetic’s greatest flaws is whilst its ever so cool, it can also be highly uncomfortable. Think scratchy wool, stiff jeans and unpadded boots. Relwen’s Bonded Rag Wool CPO Shirt Jacket however combines comfort with rugged looks.

Made from a super soft wool blend, it’s obvious that this jacket is immensly comfortable. The design is based of a chief petty officers jacket, a style first made popular in the 1960’s that is highly pratical. Combine this contemporary cut with the dark green wool and it’s could be the perfect jacket or mid-layer for the off duty rugged man. 

Made by Huckberry’s infamous inhouse brand Relwen, you can be assured the jacket is made to exacting standards so you’ll be able to enjoy it for years to come. Normally priced at $298, it isn’t the cheapest mid layer you’ll buy but it isn’t bad value. To sweeten this deal however, you can currently score it for $193.98, more than 30% off.

Shop Relwen Bonded Rag-Wool CPO $298.00 $193.98

TheD'Marge Dealsteam writes about stuff we think is cool. Occasionally we get a share of the revenue from your purchase and that revenue goes toward paying our talented writers.

