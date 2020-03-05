Named the ‘Surry Sneakers’, they’re the first modern sneakers the Australian boot manufacturer has offered. Available in black, white, navy and tan there are a selection of colours to please the chino and ralph lauren shirt wearing demographic that bows down to their boots.

They have a simple and minimalist silhouette that we’ve come to expect from great white sneakers these days.Whilst they might seem like ‘normal’ white sneakers, all the shoes have a tan lining on all of the colourways and use of R.M.’s yearling leather. Priced at $295 they’re definetly not the cheapest white sneakers available, I do suspect however, they’ll be tremendously good quality, much like the boots and will last far longer than their more exotic or affordable counterparts. No doubt if you’re a lover of the brand or durability you’ll be scoring yourself a pair.

Shop R.M. Williams Surry Sneakers A$295 US$245

