This $190 Watch Collab Is Perfect For The Motorcycle Enthusiast

The most timely way to get from A to B.

Are you someone who likes to ride through life on a set of two adrenaline-incuding wheels? And do you appreciate fine watchmaking coupled with vintage-inspired design? Then you’re going to love this watch from Szanto.

Already known for producing military- and aviation-style timepieces, the California-based brand has teamed up with renowned custom motorcycle builder Roland Sands to produce a watch that all two-wheel enthusiasts will love.

Sporting a 43mm stainless steel case – water-resistant to 100 metres – and a set of external lugs that will make any Hell’s Angel weak at the knees, the quartz-movement Roland Sands Icon Signature is the result of a slick cafe racer and a military watch hopping into bed with one another.

It’s available in four different colour options, all of which feature the Roland Sands Design ‘RSD’ logo and a day date window, but we’re particularly taken by the black strap/cream dial combination.

Don’t waste any time, race on over to Huckberry now where you can score this head-turning timepiece for $190.

