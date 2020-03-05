This $190 Watch Collab Is Perfect For The Motorcycle Enthusiast

Are you someone who likes to ride through life on a set of two adrenaline-incuding wheels? And do you appreciate fine watchmaking coupled with vintage-inspired design? Then you’re going to love this watch from Szanto.

Already known for producing military- and aviation-style timepieces, the California-based brand has teamed up with renowned custom motorcycle builder Roland Sands to produce a watch that all two-wheel enthusiasts will love.

Sporting a 43mm stainless steel case – water-resistant to 100 metres – and a set of external lugs that will make any Hell’s Angel weak at the knees, the quartz-movement Roland Sands Icon Signature is the result of a slick cafe racer and a military watch hopping into bed with one another.