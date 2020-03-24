Creepy SAAB 900 Turbo For Sale In Queensland Is Must-Have Swedish Cool

Whenever we bring cars for sale in Australia to your attention here at DMARGE, they’re usually something classic from Germany, with the odd sprinkling of Japanese thrown in. But this time, it’s the Swedes that have their chance to shine, as right now you can buy this immaculate SAAB 900 Turbo Aero from the 1980s. What’s more, it can be yours for less than $30k.

SAAB first released the 900 in 1978, introducing it with some unusual design and manufacturing choices that certainly made it stand out from the crowd. It looked unlike anything else on the road at the time – and in effect, still does – thanks in no small part to its large, curved windscreen. This came from SAAB’s aerospace heritage and provided drivers with some of the best visibility on the road.

Advertisement

The dashboard complemented the curved design too, and SAAB designers made sure that controls and gauges were installed in order of how much they were used, so drivers wouldn’t be distracted too much. The other feature that made the 900 popular was its handling, thanks to the double-wishbone suspension SAAB’s engineers designed.

This particular model, for sale on Carsales, is the Turbo, with Aero upgrade. Aero refers to the upgrade package that included a body kit, premium Alpine stereo system (with the one on this model being restored by Alpine in Melbourne), leather seats and stiffer suspension.

It also has the 2.0L 16V Turbo engine, the most powerful option available at the time for the 900. This unit delivers 118kW/160hp and a top speed of approximately 202km/h/126mph. The owner of this model claims it has undergone a full mechanical restoration with a SAAB specialist, along with refurbished wheels and brand new tyres. It’s essentially in the same condition as when it left the factory some 33 years ago.

Best of all, one of the coolest cars from the 1980s can be yours for $28,500. An absolute bargain if you ask us.

Read Next