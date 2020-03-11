Score 65% Off This Rolex GMT Pepsi Alternative

Time and time again Seiko stuns us with watches that seem too good to be true. Not only are they beautifully and carefully designed, but they’re also made from high-quality material, built to exacting standards, and functional. All of this for a sub $500 price tag? It definitely seems too good to be true, yet they continue to provide the watch community with great watches for great prices.

How could an already sweet deal get any sweeter? How does an additional 50% off sound? For a limited time, you can score one of Seiko’s infamously good Seiko 5 Sports SNZF Automatic watches for $177 – 65% off their already very reasonable $495 RRP.

That isn’t just a sweet deal, it’s an absolute steal. Whilst on the surface the SNZF might just seem like any other affordable diver style watch, when put under a magnifying glass you’ll soon realise it’s anything but. Constructed from Stainless Steel and powered by a Seiko Caliber 7S36 with a 40-hour power reserve, the SNZF is reliable, tough and will perform day in and day out for years (if not decades) to come.