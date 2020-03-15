The $95 Self-Sanitising Water Bottle You Need Right Now

Reusable water bottles are great for the planet, but when our friends ask us for a quick sip, we’re suddenly inclined to burn our bottle with fire, or just throw it in the trash through fear of catching some disease.

Those worries can now be a thing of the past thanks to Larq’s self-sanitising water bottle, which uses a UV-C LED purification system – the same type used by hospitals, so you know it’s clean – to banish bacteria, leaving you with glistening clean water. The Larq bottle will automatically sterilise the bottle six times a day, but you can override it at the push of a button on top.