This $15 Award-Winning Australian GSM Wine Is Not To Be Missed

As the strange 2019/20 summer draws to a close and winter’s somewhat ‘icy’ grip takes hold, it’s time to start thinking about reds. As enjoyable as an Aperol Spritz or Rose tastes, they tastes quite as good when the thermometer drops below 10ºC and instead it’s time to get cozy by a fire with a glass of red. As much as we’d all love to be splashing cash on expensive French Pinot or a Penfold’s for that matter, it’s not the time to be spending big. However, that doesn’t mean you have to be drinking your red from a ‘goon sack’, instead turn to Shanahans ‘The Barking Dog’ GSM which has so many awards to it’s name, it’s just showing off. For $15 though, you really can’t go wrong.

Awards: Gold Medal China Wine & Spirits Awards 2017 Gold Medal Melbourne International Wine Competition 2017 Trophy Barossa Valley Dry Red Rhone Style Blend Of The Year Gold Medal Melbourne International Wine Competition 2017 Double Gold China Wine & Spirit Award

Shop Shanahans The Barking Dog GSM $15

