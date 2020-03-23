The Playbook For The Modern Man

This $15 Award-Winning Australian GSM Wine Is Not To Be Missed

A top drop, in these uncertain times.

As the strange 2019/20 summer draws to a close and winter’s somewhat ‘icy’ grip takes hold, it’s time to start thinking about reds. As enjoyable as an Aperol Spritz or Rose tastes, they tastes quite as good when the thermometer drops below 10ºC and instead it’s time to get cozy by a fire with a glass of red. As much as we’d all love to be splashing cash on expensive French Pinot or a Penfold’s for that matter, it’s not the time to be spending big. However, that doesn’t mean you have to be drinking your red from a ‘goon sack’, instead turn to Shanahans ‘The Barking Dog’ GSM  which has so many awards to it’s name, it’s just showing off. For $15 though, you really can’t go wrong. 

Awards: Gold Medal China Wine & Spirits Awards 2017 Gold Medal Melbourne International Wine Competition 2017 Trophy Barossa Valley Dry Red Rhone Style Blend Of The Year Gold Medal Melbourne International Wine Competition 2017 Double Gold China Wine & Spirit Award

Shop Shanahans The Barking Dog GSM $15

Read Next 

 

Never miss a deal ever again.

Each Sunday we will deliver the best deals of the week to your inbox.

TheD'Marge Dealsteam writes about stuff we think is cool. Occasionally we get a share of the revenue from your purchase and that revenue goes toward paying our talented writers.

NEW ON D'MARGE

Show More

Subscribe

Close

The playbook for the modern man

Get the very best of men's style, health, travel & culture delivered to your inbox.

Dont show me this again