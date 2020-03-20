Save 20% On Luxury Streetwear In The SSENSE US Sale

If you’re in need of some good news then boy have we got just the thing. Canadian retailer of luxury streetwear and designer fashion, SSENSE, has decided to offer its US customers a 20 percent off code – SHOP20 – to use across its site.

SSENSE has seen rapid growth since it opened its first freestanding store in 2004 and its website in 2006. In the years since, the retailer has attracted a vast audience – Millenials, mainly – and stocks a wide range of designer brands such as Yves Saint Laurent, Valentino and Versace.

Ok, so you need to be in the US in order to make use of the code (sorry everyone else) and there are some brands that aren’t included in the promotional offer: these include Golden Goose, Gucci, Loewe, Moncler, and Stone Island.

However, given SSENSE’s large catalogue of designer brands, you can be safe in the knowledge you’ll be able to find something to use the coupon on. The Ssense 20 percent off coupon – SHOP20 – doesn’t have to be used just on clothes either, but footwear and accessories too. Be quick though, the sale will only last until 11.59pm EST on March 25th.

Happy shopping!

Shop The SSENSE US Sale Now

Read Next