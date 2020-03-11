This $58 Limited Edition Shiraz Is Not To Be Missed

Wine used to be for French snobs or goon-slinging teenagers, with no in-between. But over the last couple of decades, as Australia’s Shiraz put us on the map, it has become an essential part of the modern Antipode’s repertoire.

On that note: a limited edition of St Hugo wine is now available, and it’s a winner. Whether you compare it to vintages coming out of France’s Rhone region, Argentina’s steak-killing Mendoza specials or South Africa’s Stellenbosch Syrah, this limited edition 2016 St Hugo Coonawarra Shiraz is not only more impressive than your over-achieving mate’s CV, but also helps you become part of a piece of Formula One history.

How? Well, for the second year running, St Hugo has teamed up with with the Formula 1® Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2020, and to celebrate this partnership they have created this limited edition Shiraz. Available only to a select few (guests of the exclusive Formula 1 Paddock Club™, diners at certain Melbourne dining institutions and online shoppers who get in quick), this 2016 St Hugo Coonawarra Shiraz is one for the ages.

Tasting notes of this vintage highlight the fresh flavours of cherry and crisp plum, offset by spicy minerals, elegant tannins, and integrated subdued barrel characters. The perfect balance. Not to mention: it’s from St Hugo, a name in the Australian fine wine industry whose Barossa Valley heritage and consistent quality means this limited edition Shiraz is one heck of a buy. At $57.99 we doubt it’ll last long.

