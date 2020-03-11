This Could Be The Best Bar At The Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix… If You Can Get In

This feature has been produced in partnership with St Hugo
A Porsche 935 rares out of a turn, a Ferrari SF1000 screeches into one and you slowly sip Shiraz. Formula One and fine wine may seem worlds apart, but thanks to an ongoing partnership between St Hugo and the Formula 1® Rolex Australian Grand Prix, that’s no longer the case.
For the second year running, St Hugo, one of Australia’s leading purveyors of high end vintages, has teamed up with the Formula 1® Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2020 as the official wine supplier. This has led to some juicy news for wine lovers; at this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix (to be held in Melbourne from the 12th to the 15th of March), you will be able to find a bespoke wine lounge more refined and exclusive than a Paris speakeasy – The Formula 1 Paddock Club™.
Exclusive to guests who have booked a seat in it, The Formula 1 Paddock Club™ offers the chance to luxuriate in world-class hospitality, immerse yourself in the story and legacy of Hugo Gramp, and experience a taste of the vivacious Barossa vinos that carry his name. It also puts you in the main artery of the action, right above the Formula One team garages, putting you in prime position to watch the race unfold with all the tension and release that Formula One offers on and off the track.
Commenting on the partnership, Eric Thomson, Global Marketing Director for Pernod Ricard Winemakers said “following a tremendously successful inaugural year, we are immensely proud to once again announce this exciting partnership with the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, which shares the same values of power and elegance as St Hugo.”
With a global reach, this partnership not only allows St Hugo to continue to engage with wine lovers in our home market, but also supports our continued ambitions in Asia and beyond.
Closer to home, Formula 1 Paddock Club™ guests will have access to exclusive experiences available only at the Formula 1® Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2020, including the first release of St Hugo’s new Fine and Rare Collection, a select range of rare back vintage wines that embody the outstanding quality and exceptional cellaring potential of St Hugo’s fine wines.
While the Formula 1 Paddock Club™ is currently sold out (it seems the AU$4,995 offer for a three day pass was too good for fans to refuse), fear not: a tasty St Hugo policy change means you can still sate your thirst for exclusivity. How so? Well, though the St Hugo Fine and Rare Collection was previously only available to buy at the St Hugo home in the Barossa Valley, it’s now available for purchase through select specialist retailers and the St Hugo wine club, as well as in duty free and exclusive venues.
If this coveted collection piques your palette, the zenith of St Hugo and the Formula 1® Australian Grand Prix’s 2020 partnership might be of even more interest: St Hugo has released a limited edition 2016 St Hugo Coonawarra Shiraz in collaboration with the Formula 1® Australian Grand Prix, available for attendees to experience at the St Hugo Wine Lounge and select private suites in the Paddock Club, at exclusive Melbourne restaurants and online via St Hugo at an RRP of $57.99.
CEO of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, Andrew Westacott, said “The Formula 1® Australian Grand Prix has become synonymous with luxury and world class hospitality and what better way to enhance this association than by continuing our partnership with such a premium brand in St Hugo.”
St Hugo has created wines of distinction for over 40 years. Today this is epitomised by its new Fine and Rare Collection, and its limited edition 2016 St Hugo Coonawarra Shiraz – and now is the time to taste them for yourself. To make sure you have ample opportunity to do so, St Hugo has collaborated with high end Melbourne restaurants Entrecôte, Grossi Florentino, Rockpool and Sake, where, from March the 9th to the 23rd, 2020, you can pair both St Hugo’s exclusive Fine and Rare Collection and the limited edition 2016 Coonawarra Shiraz, with some of the best food in the country.
For more information about St Hugo at the Formula 1® Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2020, click here.