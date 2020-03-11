This Could Be The Best Bar At The Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix… If You Can Get In

Closer to home, Formula 1 Paddock Club™ guests will have access to exclusive experiences available only at the Formula 1® Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2020, including the first release of St Hugo’s new Fine and Rare Collection, a select range of rare back vintage wines that embody the outstanding quality and exceptional cellaring potential of St Hugo’s fine wines.

While the Formula 1 Paddock Club™ is currently sold out (it seems the AU$4,995 offer for a three day pass was too good for fans to refuse), fear not: a tasty St Hugo policy change means you can still sate your thirst for exclusivity. How so? Well, though the St Hugo Fine and Rare Collection was previously only available to buy at the St Hugo home in the Barossa Valley, it’s now available for purchase through select specialist retailers and the St Hugo wine club, as well as in duty free and exclusive venues.

If this coveted collection piques your palette, the zenith of St Hugo and the Formula 1® Australian Grand Prix’s 2020 partnership might be of even more interest: St Hugo has released a limited edition 2016 St Hugo Coonawarra Shiraz in collaboration with the Formula 1® Australian Grand Prix, available for attendees to experience at the St Hugo Wine Lounge and select private suites in the Paddock Club, at exclusive Melbourne restaurants and online via St Hugo at an RRP of $57.99.