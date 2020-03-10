This $58 Limited Edition Australian Grand Prix Shiraz Is Not To Be Missed

Wine used to be for French snobs or goon-slinging teenagers, with no in-between. But over the last couple of decades, as Australia’s Shiraz put us on the map, it has become an essential part of the modern Antipode’s repertoire.

On that note: a limited edition of St Hugo wine is now available, and it’s a winner. Whether you compare it to vintages coming out of France’s Rhone region, Argentina’s steak-killing Mendoza specials or South Africa’s Stellenbosch Syrah, this limited edition 2016 St Hugo Coonawarra Shiraz is not only more impressive than your over-achieving mate’s CV, but also helps you become part of a piece of Formula One history.

How? Well, for the second year running, St Hugo has teamed up with with the Formula 1® Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2020, and to celebrate this partnership they have created this limited edition Shiraz. Available only to a select few (guests of the exclusive Formula 1 Paddock Club™, diners at certain Melbourne dining institutions and online shoppers who get in quick), this 2016 St Hugo Coonawarra Shiraz is one for the ages.

Not to mention: it’s from St Hugo, a name in the Australian fine wine industry whose Barossa Valley heritage and consistent quality means this limited edition Shiraz is one heck of a buy. At $57.99 we doubt it’ll last long.

