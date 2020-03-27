This $399 ‘Massage Gun’ Is An At Home Physio & Is Now On Sale

No doubt you’ve seen these online before and to be frank they look like some sort of extreme sex toy. Looks aside however, they work really well and do a great deal to help loosen up tight areas and can also be a great assistant to any warm up or cool down. Basically the G3 is like a mini jackhammer and uses 16mm repetitive strokes (40 a second) to help loosen and stimulate muscles and tendons. It has two different speeds and a range of attachments so you can loosen up large areas or target specific tight spots.

Typically they’re priced at $399, but you can currently score it for $349 which is a lot cheaper than regularly going to the physio. Really there is no better time to get one as you’ll soon be stuck inside.

Shop Theragun G3 $399 $349

