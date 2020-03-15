This $120 TIMEX Smartwatch Just Dropped & It Packs A Big Punch For The Price

In a world where home workouts may be the new thing it’s nice to have something on your wrist than can push you to meet those fitness goals. Enter the all new TIMEX® IRONMAN® R300 GPS watch.
Overbuilt but not overpriced, this smartwatch is packed with a powerhouse battery, guided workouts from elite athletes and coaches, continuous optical heart rate monitoring and more, delivering a range of performance metrics to help you tune your workouts and reach your running goals.
The crisp sunlight-readable display, simple user interface and robust mobile connectivity come together for a made-for-sports smartwatch that will have no trouble keeping up with you.
Shop The TIMEX x Irnonman Smart Watch $120
