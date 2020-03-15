The Playbook For The Modern Man

This $120 TIMEX Smartwatch Just Dropped & It Packs A Big Punch For The Price

Value and quality to meet your goals.

In a world where home workouts may be the new thing it’s nice to have something on your wrist than can push you to meet those fitness goals. Enter the all new TIMEX® IRONMAN® R300 GPS watch.

Overbuilt but not overpriced, this smartwatch is packed with a powerhouse battery, guided workouts from elite athletes and coaches, continuous optical heart rate monitoring and more, delivering a range of performance metrics to help you tune your workouts and reach your running goals.

The crisp sunlight-readable display, simple user interface and robust mobile connectivity come together for a made-for-sports smartwatch that will have no trouble keeping up with you.

Shop The TIMEX x Irnonman Smart Watch $120

Read Next

 

Never miss a deal ever again.

Each Sunday we will deliver the best deals of the week to your inbox.

TheD'Marge Dealsteam writes about stuff we think is cool. Occasionally we get a share of the revenue from your purchase and that revenue goes toward paying our talented writers.

NEW ON D'MARGE

Show More

Subscribe

Close

The playbook for the modern man

Get the very best of men's style, health, travel & culture delivered to your inbox.

Dont show me this again