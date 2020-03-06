The Rolex ‘Batman’ Inspired Timex M79 Just Got Restocked… But You Better Be Quick

A couple of months ago Timex reissued their famous ‘Q’ watch in a Rolex Pepsi inspired colourway. The watch world went crazy for it. Like, seriously crazy. It has been stocked a couple of times since the initial release and has sold out in a couple of days every single time.
Why is it so popular? Well, it perfectly combines two iconic watch brands, from totally opposite ends of the watchmaking spectrum. Timex, founded in 1854 has built a reputation for making quality watches that are both stylish and affordable and Rolex, founded in 1905 that is regarded as the ultimate symbol of luxurious Swiss watchmaking.
Now Timex has gone one better with a Rolex Batman-inspired automatic version of the Q Timex. The special-edition ‘M79’ watch is modelled after Timex’s ‘Q’ style from the 1970s. Updated with a 21-jewel automatic movement that’s visible through the exhibition case back, this stainless steel reference has a two-tone unidirectional bezel and luminous hands and indices, so it’s easy to read in the dark.
The M79 sold out in minutes last month, so get in quick this time.
Shop Timex M79 GBP 229.16 / Approx. A$429