Score 50% Off This Rugged & Cool Field Watch That’s Apocalypse Ready

Whilst they may lack the cache of a Swiss made watch, Timex have some serious heritage. Founded in 1854, they have made watches for the US defence force as well as fuse timers for rockets in the Korean War and have long been favoured for simple and rugged design that often out does their Swiss counterparts.

The ‘Blackjack’ is by far in a way one of the coolest watches to come from this collaboration. It’s shape is akin to Timex’s rather timeless field watches, but the dial is other worldly cool and as the name suggests looks to provoke thoughts of the casino. It’s all wrapped up in a black aluminium case with a nylon strap with a sturdy quartz movement under the hood. When it launched it would have set you back $244, but you can now steal it for $122.

