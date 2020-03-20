The Playbook For The Modern Man

You Can Now Score Up To 40% Off Timex’s Coolest Watches…But It Won’t Last Long

There’s no time like the present.

If you’re currently forced into self-isolation and are hating watching the hours tick by, chances are you could do with a new watch. That way, at least when you’re counting down the seconds until you can be released into the wider world, you can do with a good looking timepiece on your wrist.

Fortunately, Timex is currently holding a sale that will net you 20 per cent a wide range of styles using the code VIP20. Better still, the same code can be applied to a number of watches that have already had 20 per cent taken off their list price, so now really is the best time to buy a new time teller. 

Unfortunately, however, the discount code can’t be applied to the Q Timex 1979 reissue (although, it is at least in stock so we recommend you snap one up anyway), but with a wide variety of military, field and pilot watch styles – not to mention the Navi XL NASA edition – to choose from, Timex isn’t exactly leaving you wanting. 

But be quick, this VIP sale is time-limited, and will finish at 3 am ET on the 24th of March. 

Shop The Timex VIP Sale

