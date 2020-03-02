This $148 Sweatshirt Will Keep You Stylish & Comfortable In Flight Or At The Gym

There are those who dress smart casual for flights like it’s 1987 and then there are those who have accepted their fate, know it’s going to be a long time in the air and wear a tracksuit. The problem is, most tracksuits are either Adidas and awful or over the top Gucci and ultra-expensive.

That’s where this super cool and demure Todd Snyder x Champion sweatshirt comes into play. If you’re not one to do either of the aforementioned but still want to be comfortable then this camouflage print tracksuit will be perfect. The sweatshirt in question is made from soft loopback cotton-jersey bundled into a slim, tapered shape.

Pair this tracksuit with a pair of jeans or sweatpants and you’re ready for your next flight or workout.

Shop Champion x Todd Snyder Camo Sweatshirt $148

Read Next