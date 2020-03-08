This $598 Linen Sports Coat Is The Only Jacket You’ll Need For Spring

Made from 100% Italian linen, it’s the perfect lightweight jacket that doesn’t sacrafice on style. Not only is linen lightweight but its also, highly breatheable, comfortable and will crush and fold, making it look even characterful.

Olive green is also the perfect colour for the transitional season and will go with suit pants for more formal ocassions or white jeans for those more casual affairs. Priced at $598, its very reasonably priced for an quality item made in the USA from Italian fabrics.

Shop Todd Snyder Sutton Sports Coat In Olive Linen $598

