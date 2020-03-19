The Playbook For The Modern Man

This $129 Technical Backpack Is Perfect For Any Escape Plan

Pack up and bug out.

Should you be planning to escape the virus by leaving your current locale in search of a pandemic free oasis you’ll no doubt need a quality backpack to carry any essentials in. All jokes aside, a quality backpack is an essential in any mans wardrobe, whether it be for travel or the gym it needs to perfectly combine functionality and stylishness something that Topo Designs’ Rover Pack does.

Made from a 1000D nylon it’s super tough but looks great with the various buckles and straps that are used to secure and tighten the bag. There is both an internal and external laptop sleeve as well as antoher 20L of space inside the bag making it perfect for commuting ot travel. 

Priced at a mere $129 it packs a punch well above it’s price and will no doubt look great, perform better and last a lifetime.

Shop Topo Designs Rover Pack $129

