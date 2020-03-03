These $182 White Sneakers Are As Good As They Come

Uniform Standard is a relatively new brand, but their latest white sneakers are some of the best we’ve seen. Constructed in Portugal from Italian calf leather with a recycled rubber sole, not only are they built to last, but they’re also eco-friendly. Typically, you’d expect to pay a pretty penny for such exotic materials, but the Uniform Standard Series 1 will only set you back $182, a far cry from the $400+ asking price for Common Projects.

You might think they are ‘all go, with no show,’ but the reality is far from that. The combination of clean, minimalistic lines and bright triple white colourway makes them immensely versatile and timeless. For $182 you’re getting a lot more than a pair of white sneakers; they’ll instantly lift your style and make you the king of casual cool.

Shop Uniform Standard Series 1 Triple White $182

