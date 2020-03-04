Are you living your best life? As you thumb through Instagram, eyes ravishing millimetre-perfect buttocks, fingers quivering over exotic locales, long term partner snoring beside you, you could be forgiven for wondering.

Just because your matching activewear started out cute, doesn’t mean it won’t eventually feel like a prison jumpsuit.

Funnily enough, for most of us in relationships, it turns out many of our single friends are as sick of being ghosted and booty called as we are intrigued.

Advertisement

Case in point: Corinne Sullivan, an Elite Daily writer who yesterday outed herself as single AF, and coined a brand new piece of dating vocab in the process: ‘vappcillating’.

What the hell is it?

Corinne puts it like this: “For some people, dating apps are like an ex they just can’t quit. The relationship is fun and promising at first, but eventually, things start to feel boring and predictable. They take a break. They get lonely. They get back together. And then the cycle begins again.”

“Sound familiar? If you’re someone who downloads and deletes the same dating apps again and again, then you’ve likely fallen prey to a dating trend I call vappcillating.”

Leaving aside the trend of journalists becoming linguists every time there is a slow news day, there is an important mistake to pick up on here: Corinne initially pitches ‘vappcillating’ as a bad thing.

Of course, everyone is entitled to their opinion. But we’d like to – respectfully – argue this is not the case.

“A vappcillator is a person who vacillates between wanting the swipe life and missing the single life, so they’re always downloading and deleting dating apps,” Corinne claims. “People who fidget with their apps break up and make up with dating apps like it’s their job.”

Not true: there is no emotional investment involved in downloading Tinder. Just a hint of excitement. What comes next (either a truckload of validation or a car crash of anxiety) depends on whether your expectations are in line with how hot and witty you are, and how well your bio represents this.

These things (as well as you and your matches’ communication skills, and honesty) determine whether this translates into a waste of time or some spectacular linen-busting – not the technology.

Advertisement

Anyhow, Corinne then makes her strongest observation, which is that many (we’d argue most) ‘vappcillators’ think of apps as more of a game than a legitimate dating tool. In other words: Hinge isn’t your grotty ex, it’s a serotonin-boosting wingman.

“Sometimes I’ll just make dating profiles when I’m bored or just want some validation,” Hannah, 23, told Corinne. Meanwhile, Allie, 25, told Corinne, “When I feel like I’m not getting enough romantic attention elsewhere or I’m bored, I’ll dabble with the app.”

“Once I’m otherwise occupied, I don’t look at the app for a month or more and then return to dozens of messages and the comfort of random attention.”

You do you, sister.

This in mind, Corinne then admits ‘vappcillating’ isn’t always a bad thing. But for those for whom it really is sucking the life out of them, here’s some advice, courtesy of Pricilla Martinez, CEO of Regroop Online Life Coaching.

Pricilla previously (presumably in the context of a different article) told Elite Daily, “[Online] dating is an investment of time and energy into someone else. If you’re not seeing a return on that investment, move on.”

Got it? Now take stock, or get swiping.

Read Next