Score 60% Off This Swiss Military Watch Designed For The Apocolypse

Made entirely from robust stainless steel, the I.N.O.X. is tough, seriously tough. It’s so tough infact that they drove a bulldozer over it and there wasn’t even a scratch… don’t believe me? You can watch the video here. It also features a 200m water resistance and a swiss quartz movement so it’ll accompany you through deep water and keep perfect time.

Aesthetically, it’s a very handsome watch, especially with the stainless steel bracelet and green dial. Typically priced at $625, it’s a pretty affordable for a quality, swiss made piece. To make the deal even sweeter you can currently score it for $250, 60% off.

Shop Victorinox Swiss Army I.N.O.X. $625 $250

Read Next