This $230 Whiskey Set Is The Ultimate Gift For Any Whiskey Lover & Is On Sale

Picture this, you’ve had a long, hard day at work and you’ve just gotten home after a miserable commute, what you need at this exact moment is a glass of your favourite poison and there is no better way to serve it than with a decanter and matching glass set. Not only will it make you feel like Harvey Spectre, but a decanter is a highly functional accessory that is perfect for any bachelor pad. The days of cut crystal and related paraphernalia are long gone and should be left to reside at your dad’s creepy mates’ place. Today, if you’re going to store some nice whiskey at home, you need something that will fit in with everything else. Put it this way, cut crystal and a Google home don’t really sit that well together and hence it’s time to change.