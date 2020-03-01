This $230 Whiskey Set Is The Ultimate Gift For Any Whiskey Lover & Is On Sale

Picture this, you’ve had a long, hard day at work and you’ve just gotten home after a miserable commute, what you need at this exact moment is a glass of your favourite poison and there is no better way to serve it than with a decanter and matching glass set. Not only will it make you feel like Harvey Spectre, but a decanter is a highly functional accessory that is perfect for any bachelor pad. The days of cut crystal and related paraphernalia are long gone and should be left to reside at your dad’s creepy mates’ place. Today, if you’re going to store some nice whiskey at home, you need something that will fit in with everything else. Put it this way, cut crystal and a Google home don’t really sit that well together and hence it’s time to change.
Terrane designs are everything the modern man wants and needs, they’re a little futuristic without being farfetched, high quality and functional. The Oklahoma Whiskey Set will look right at home amongst your smart home tech and will keep your whiskey just right for when you want to break it out. Priced at $230, but now on sale for $219.88 , it isn’t awfully expensive and blurs the line between a sculpture and a decanter so really you’re getting two things for the price of one. Whether you’re buying it for yourself or for someone else, it is most definitely a good buy.
