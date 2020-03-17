This $80 ‘White Noise’ Speaker Will Drown Out Any Zombies

If you haven’t heard of ‘white noise’ before its basically reduced the different between backgroud noise and other harsh noises like a door slamming to help you have a prolonged deep sleep. It sounds somewhat like a fan or being on the aeroplane and it has actually proven to help improve sleep quality. Unlike a video or audio recording the Snooz’s White Noise Machine produces a very high quality audio sound, additionally you can use an app to adjust the volume and type of sound.

Priced at $79 it’s a small price to pay for quality sleep and it might help you get the edge on any virus you may or may not catch.

