To many, the idea of working from home is great. Being able to have the chance to relax in the confines of your own space without the need for the water-cooler chat to bring down your productivity levels. Obviously you’re not going to be distracted at home, but if your job requires it, you will need to conduct video calls with various co-workers and clients.

And because you’re at home, it would be all too easy to dress in something that might not be welcome in the office space, but you don’t want to get caught wearing your favourite band’s tour t-shirt from five years ago when having a call with your boss, do you?

Given the current COVID-19 outbreak, chances are many of us are working at home to help minimise the spread of the virus. So, just as it’s important to dress properly when you go to the office, it’s important to dress properly at home, which is why we’ve picked out five menswear essentials to keep you looking your best, while we all get through the worst.