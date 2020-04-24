These $162 Trousers Are Perfect For Working From Home

Constructed from a cotton blend that has structure but still stretches, with an internal drawstring and a fastening tab, the 24 trouser is formal enough to wear to a meeting with a business shirt and blazer yet casual enough to pair with a plain t-shirt and sneakers. They’re formal but not stuffy, corporate yet still casual and they’re the perfect trouser for work or play.

Above all else, L’Estrange values build quality and timeless design that overpowers consumerism and it’s rapid consumption. You can rest assured not only will these trousers go the distance, but they’ll remain a staple for years to come. Available in a range of colours, there will be one to match your closets colour scheme and the tailored, slim fit is the perfect middle ground between too tight and too loose. For $162, these trousers are a bargain considering their immense capabilities.

Shop The 24 Trousers $162

