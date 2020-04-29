Australia Post is hiring 600 new workers to keep up with parcel delivery demand as Australians turn to online shopping during the national shutdown.

Even though the situation is set to ease in the coming month (potentially), in the meantime, Australia Post still needs the extra hands.

Australia Post said approximately two million parcels had gone out per day since the Easter weekend, a 90 per cent increase compared to this time last year.

To cope, it is now re-purposing and opening 15 new processing facilities and looking for 600 new casual staff members to do so.

Australia Post Acting Group Chief Operating Officer, Rod Barnes, said normal operations have been impacted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are experiencing significant delivery delays due to limited flights, hygiene and social distancing requirements in our network to preserve the community’s safety, and an increase in parcel volumes as more people shop online.”

“For the last four weeks, we have been operating our processing and delivery services seven days a week, with our dedicated staff working on rotation over the 24-hour period, each day.”

He said the new facilities will help keep up with this Christmas-like demand, as proven over the weekend, when three million packages were processed.

Australia Post has also chartered an additional eight freighter flights to help keep the show on the road, “as the shutdown in commercial aviation limits access to passenger plane deliveries” (Sydney Morning Herald).

“Australia Post has received regulatory relief from the federal government, which has lifted parts of its community service obligations to allow letter deliveries every two days in metro areas. Letter demand has halved in recent weeks.”

“Two thousand letter-delivering posties will now be retrained to deliver parcels,” The Sydney Morning Herald reports, “which the postal service hopes will reduce strain on the broader delivery network.”

The result? “In the last weekend alone this additional staffing allowed us to accept and process an unprecedented 3 million parcels into facilities from ecommerce customers,” Mr Barnes said.

“To assist in getting these parcels to customers’ doors, we have refocused 700 of our people, a mix of posties and drivers from our StarTrack business, to provide additional van deliveries across the country.”

Mr Barnes also requested compassion in these challenging times and warned abusive behaviour towards employees would “not be tolerated.”

