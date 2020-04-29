Baume & Mercier’s Hampton Release Is A Refreshing Change In Men’s Watches

Baume & Mercier is regularly known for offering impeccably made timepieces at extraordinarily affordable prices and its latest model refresh continues that trend. It comes in the form of the Hampton; a family of watches that employ a square case design, harking back to the 1920s Art Deco movement and not too dissimilar to the Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso. The cases of each new model have been given subtle curves so that they reflect light at different angles.

The refreshed Hampton range – comprising a small quartz model targeted at ladies and three larger automatic variants split into two categories – has one notable difference: A full set of Arabic numerals have been replaced with black ruthenium indexes on the opaline silver-coloured dial, although the Arabic numbers 12 and 6 remain on the smaller of the automatic models. The Hampton Automatic is available in two sizes, 43 x 27.5 mm and 48 x 31 mm, meaning all modern gents should be able to find one to suit their wrist.

The larger models: Hampton 10528 and Hampton 10523, naturally come with more real estate on the dial and Baume & Mercier has used this to apply a small date window, along with a small seconds counter to the 10528, while the 10523 gets dual time zone and day/night indicators. The smaller model, Hampton 10522, omits all of these functions.

The size of the model dictates which movement you get: the smaller receives the ETA 2671 with 38-hour power reserve, the large model with the date and small-seconds gets the ETA 2895 with 42-hours of reserve power, and finally, the dual time zone model gets a Soprof TT651 movement. Regardless of which size, you will be able to view the movement through the open caseback, including the oscillating weight with “Côtes de Genève” engraved on it.

Every Hampton model comes attached to an interchangeable black alligator leather strap. As for pricing, Baume & Mercier has stuck to its principle of providing affordable watches to the masses. The Hampton 10522 will set you back AU$3,700, 10528 A$3,950 and Hampton 10523 retails for A$6,350. All are available now.

