Bill Gates’ $47 Watch Is Perfect ‘For These Uncertain Times’

Bill is obviously a rather switched on man and even had the foresight to predict such a devastating pandemic like the one we’re currently facing some 5 years ago. It is also interesting then that his humble $47 watch could be the perfect watch for the tumultuous times we currently find ourselves in.

First and foremost, it’s affordable. $47 isn’t going to break the bank and in times like these, thats rather important. The case is made from stainless steel, meaning it will be ultra-durable. Pair that with a 200m water resistance, a cool rubber strap and a reliable quartz movement and it will reliably tell you the time no matter where you are, underwater or on land. It also has a rotating divers bezel to help you time things from cooking to runs. If you are looking for a watch to face these uncertain times head on, the Casio Marlin might be the perfect pick.

Shop Casio Marlin $47

