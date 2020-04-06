Get 25% Off Menswear Bundles Built for the Remote Life At Bonobos

Whether you’re now self-isolating, working from home or still in the office, now’s the perfect time to revamp your wardrobe for work and play. Perhaps you need a new suit for those important post virus meetings or perhaps for a job interview, whatever your circumstances, now’s the time to stock up as Bonobos is currently offering 25% off absolutely everything. From suits and shirts to swim shorts and t-shirts, you’ll be able to give your wardrobe a healthy revamp for when we’re all allowed back outside.

If you haven’t already heard of Bonobos, the American menswear label is our go-to retailer for very fashion-forward and affordable men’s fashion. The brand’s mix of casual and smart suits, blazers, golf apparel and unbeatable pants. Yes, they were originally known for making the best men’s pants in the business.