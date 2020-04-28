The Casio G-Shock GA2100 ‘Royal Oak’ Just Got Restocked … But You Better Be Quick

Towards the end of 2019, Casio shocked the watch community by releasing the G-Shock GA2100, which bears a striking resemblance to a certain timepiece from Audemars Piguet. The ‘CasiOak’ as it has often been dubbed, offers a virtually identical octagonal, retro-style bezel, on a watch that’s just a fraction of the price of an AP – although it’s actually inspired by the very first G-Shock watch, the DW-5600.
Its low price tag is made even more appealing when you consider the features you’re given. For starters, it benefits from G-Shock’s Carbon Core Guard technology. This not only makes it incredibly lightweight but provides incredible shock resistance.
Other features include both analogue hands and a digital clock, world time function, 1/100 second stopwatch, 5 alarms and approximately a three-year battery life. There’s plenty of other functions it’s capable of carrying out, but we’d probably run out of space.
The GA2100 – which can be had from END in red or black with white indices – has been a major hit for Casio ever since it was released, so to find one in stock is like pulling hen’s teeth. We don’t expect these models available now at END, to be around for long, so be sure to snap one up now while you can.
Buy The Casio GA2100 ‘CasiOak’