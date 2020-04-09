New Celebrity ‘Fashion’ Choices Prove A-Listers Are Now Prioritising Health Over Style

The world of celebrity brings with it various levels of aspiration (some good, some bad, depending on the icon in question), but the most common connotation is that celebrities are in a world of their own. One that we regular folk will never understand or be able to relate to. But maybe that’s not the case after all.

The pandemic currently sweeping the globe has affected everyone in the same way, celebrities included. And it’s meant the people we look up to have revealed themselves to be just like us – at least, in the way they dress, that is.

With most major countries in lockdown, we haven’t been able to see as many photos of the rich and famous as we normally would. But the ones that have braved the outside world appear to have put health and comfort above their normally fashion-focused attitudes.

Shawn Mendes is a serial outside stroller. The Canadian singer can’t quite seem to grasp the fact we should be staying indoors and only heading outside for essential tasks. However, he and girlfriend Camila Cabello appear to take daily morning walks around Florida wearing the epitome of loungewear – as well as showing his allegiance to the CrossFit cult – a far cry from the usual suite of slick suits we normally see the pop star wearing.

Harry Styles is another example of someone who can’t stand being stuck indoors all the time, and so has taken it upon himself to get his daily exercise in by taking solo strolls around his LA neighbourhood. On both occasions he was spotted, he could be seen rocking some regular gym shorts and sneakers, paired with a hoodie.

This Columbia Records hoodie, the label to which Harry is signed, can be yours for US$65. It’s certainly a change in direction from the sweaters we’ve seen him wear on previous occasions, such as a $1,190 Lanvin vest.

Chris Pine took a severely stripped back approach during a trip to the grocery store in Los Angeles, pairing a singlet with what could either be a pair of swim shorts or perhaps boxer shorts. He at least did his best at covering up his face, although we’re not sure how well a cotton bandana will protect those around him. He could learn a thing or two from Kanye West.

While we might draw some criticism towards his outfit of choice, or at least easily compare it to something we’d wear, Chris proves he’s a step above the majority of us by rolling around in his Porsche 356 Speedster.

Finally, Canadian actor of Dawson’s Creek fame Joshua Jackson put together a laidback outfit if ever we saw one, comprising an Oxford shirt, white t-shirt and baggy-fit lounge pants. But he at least has his sensible head screwed on and went out wearing a filtered face mask to protect himself and those around him. At least some of them are taking it seriously.

While we can comfortably predict that as soon as the pandemic is over, the same famous faces will be back to wearing their high-value – sometimes sponsored – outfits, we can take some solace that for now, it’s bringing us all closer together.

