When it comes to working out, you don’t necessarily want an easy ride. Obviously you want to be able to complete your routine without needing an ambulance to take you the emergency room, but at the same time you want to make gains, and working out with weights that are easy to lift won’t make that happen.

There’s no shame in sweating your crown jewels off or being out of breath at the end of a workout, something super-fit human Commando Steve is more than happy to attest to. The Aussie personal trainer is on a mission to help us get fit during lockdown, even if it means doing it the hard way, as his latest Instagram post shows even he isn’t immune to feeling the full effects of a ‘proper’ workout.

It’s a simple one to follow, all you need is a skipping rope and a kettlebell (of a decent weight, we might add). You’ll need to use the skipping rope to warm up (if you’ve never used one before, we’d like to point your attention to Buddy Lee‘s intro video). Skip for 10 minutes but try and go max effort for one-minute bursts, six times. Ideally, you want to complete double-unders in this time (where the rope passes under your feet twice in one jump).

Then grab your kettlebell and perform snatches. Steve shows you the proper form in his video. Start with 10 snatches on each side in one minute and increase this by 1 rep each round – still keeping to one minute – until you can’t complete the required number within the one minute time frame.

We won’t beat around the bush, it doesn’t look easy. Even after the first round of 10 snatches, Steve looks exhausted. But we have every faith in you guys.

Your gains await.

