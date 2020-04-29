Score 30% Off Running Socks That Boost Circulation And Performance

If you’re a regular exerciser then you’re probably all too familiar with leg cramps and soreness after a workout or run. You might put your body through a full warm-up and cool-down, but sometimes it isn’t enough to prevent your body from feeling the effects over the next few days. Fortunately, you can get help with those issues and more simply by changing your socks.

You might be thinking, “Come on, socks? Really?” and to that, we say, “yes, really”. These Comrad compression socks are designed to assist not only during your workout, but to aid with recovery after. Compression socks are commonly worn by long-distance travellers to help promote blood flow and prevent deep vein thrombosis (DVT) by squeezing the veins to help push blood back up to the heart. That same principle is applied to exercise.