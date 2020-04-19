This $128 Denim Shirt Will Make You Look Like A Texan King

Whilst it might not be Italian chic, the Bone Button Western Shirt is definitely cool. The combination of stonewash denim, burnt cow bone snap buttons and the classic two pocket design makes it look like something straight out of a western film. Whilst it might look like it would seamlessly blend in with pistols and horses, rock it with some chinos or black jeans and you’ve got yourself the perfect concrete cowboy look.

Priced at $128, it’s pretty affordable when it comes to quality denim shirts, especially since it could be the new cornerstone of your wardrobe.

Shop Flint & Tinder Bone Button Western Shirt $128

Read Next