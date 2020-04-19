This $128 Denim Shirt Will Make You Look Like A Texan King

If there is one style that seems to be thriving more than ever in 2020, it’s Cowboy style. For some strange and bizarre reason, more than ever men are rocking double denim, boots and cattlemen hats. It’s not like guys are now buying horses and riding around the city lassoing people, but perhaps it’s just the cool, rugged aesthetic they’re after. Whether you’re a fan of the look or not, you can’t argue with the fact that a killer denim shirt is a wardrobe essential and Flint & Tinder’s Bone Button Wester Shirt is about as good as it gets.
Whilst it might not be Italian chic, the Bone Button Western Shirt is definitely cool. The combination of stonewash denim, burnt cow bone snap buttons and the classic two pocket design makes it look like something straight out of a western film. Whilst it might look like it would seamlessly blend in with pistols and horses, rock it with some chinos or black jeans and you’ve got yourself the perfect concrete cowboy look.
Priced at $128, it’s pretty affordable when it comes to quality denim shirts, especially since it could be the new cornerstone of your wardrobe.
Shop Flint & Tinder Bone Button Western Shirt $128
Read Next
- Innovative Home Heater That Promises To Reduce Your Energy Bills
- This $328 Rugged Spring Blazer Is Perfect For Those Who Hate Blazers