Score Up To 25% Off For Supporting Boutiques At Farfetch

As everyone has said many times before this, we are in strange, unprecedented times. There are a lot of people people doing it tough, however there are also quite a few people who haven’t really been affected at all (apart from working from home). In the world of men’s fashion it obviously isn’t the big name, large production brands that are struggling, it’s the smaller, arguably better boutique brands that are struggling and for those of us who haven’t been hard done by, it’s our duty to support them, so they can continue to dress us in killer clothing.

Farfetch goes out of their way to support smaller, boutique brands and their most recent initiative #supportboutiques somehow benefits everyone. We, the customers get up to 25% off and the boutiques get 25% off their listing fees and Farfetch is also going out of their way to provide them with market, logistics and operational support. 

Don’t think that ’boutique’ means too small to be any good, some of big name brands are available on sale – Moncler, Acne Studios, Polo Ralph Lauren, Palm Angels, Stone Island and Acr’Teryx are all on sale, including a lot of their new seasons. Whether your in need of some killer new clothes or simply want to help the boutiques, as well as the economy nows the time to buy and Farfetch is the place to do it.

Shop 25% Off Farfetch #SupportBoutiques 

