Score $100 Off Garmin’s Ultimate Golf Smartwatch

Fore no more.

During this crisis there’s not many sports which men can participate in and still avoid the greater unwashed. Thankfully Golf courses are still open (for many), so it’s a perfect time to improve that shoddy golf game of yours.

The Garmin Approach S60 is your perfect partner that isn’t contagious and will definitely improve your golf game. The Garmin S60 looks good on and off the course too with it’s sleek black ceraic case and bezel.

The Approach® S60 golf watch gives you the critical information you need for your round — displayed on a large, 1.2-inch sunlight readable color touchscreen — so you can master your game. And with convenient QuickFit bands, you can change your style without tools to match your activity, so you’re always in fashion.

Shop Garmin Approach S60 $499 $399 (Or $299 for the white version)

