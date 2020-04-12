Score $100 Off Garmin’s Ultimate Golf Smartwatch

During this crisis there’s not many sports which men can participate in and still avoid the greater unwashed. Thankfully Golf courses are still open (for many), so it’s a perfect time to improve that shoddy golf game of yours.

The Garmin Approach S60 is your perfect partner that isn’t contagious and will definitely improve your golf game. The Garmin S60 looks good on and off the course too with it’s sleek black ceraic case and bezel.