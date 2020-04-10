This $85 Homemade Gin Kit Is A Self Isolation Essential

If there is one thing that seems to be truly thriving with self isolation, it’s drinking at home. No doubt you’ve hypothesised with some mates about starting your own Gin distillery, however it’s almost always fallen through but now that you’ve got a lot, lot more time on your hands it could be the perfect time.
If this sounds up your alley, the best place to start is W&P’s homemade gin kit.
The kit contains two 375ml glass bottles, a fine stainless steel strainer, a stainless steel funnel, a tin of juniper berries and a tin of their secret botanical blend. With the kit you can make up to 750ml of gin at once which should last you a little while. Having been made in the US, there’s no doubt that it will be good stuff too.
Priced at $85, it’s a small price to pay for a batch of homemade gin that you’ll be able to enjoy over the coming weeks of isolation.
