Yes, this is another post about home workouts. But rather than suggest you use resistance bands, your sofa or even build your own squat rack to make gains, it’s instead revolved around an easy-to-follow Instagram post that lets you know how you can replicate your usual weights-based workout at home.

Even though Fitness Australia has recently come out and said it believes Australian gyms will be able to open in the not-too-distant future (as long as certain hygiene measures are still enforced) until then, we’re stuck inside our homes for the majority of fitness-based activities. You’re still of course allowed to head outside for a walk, jog, run or cycle.

Jonas Hereora has come to our rescue though, by listing 10 common gym exercises (predominantly weights-based) that we can still carry out at home, using just our bodyweight or common items found around the house.

He starts with a dumbbell press, which would be used to build the shoulders and chest muscles. Without a set of dumbbells at home, you can instead perform pike push-ups, by getting into a regular push-up position and then sticking your bum in the air, placing more effort on your shoulders.

A decline bench press can be substituted for an incline push-up to work the chest and tricep muscles, and dips – which work the chest, lats and triceps – can be carried on using two chairs. Although it doesn’t show it in the image, we’d suggest you put some weight on the chair seats, otherwise, you could end up with an unexpected visit to A&E.

Jonas adds that for the pull-ups, if you don’t have access to a pull-up bar, you can substitute it for a resistance band held in place at the top of a door, allowing you to perform lat pulldowns instead. Similarly, you can use them for bicep curls, instead of Jonas’ suggestion of lifting your own leg (especially since it will be easy if you regularly skip leg day).

Here’s to easy home workouts!

