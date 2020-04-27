Jaeger-LeCoultre Introduces Its First Watch With Triple Calendar Display & Moon-Phase Indicator

Swiss watchmaker Jaeger-LeCoultre is no stranger to developing intricate and elegant timepieces. The company has been producing watches since 1833 and in that time has amassed a number of world firsts, including the smallest movement, most complicated wristwatch and a watch of near-perpetual movement.

The latest timepiece to come from the Swiss artisans may not be able to lay claim to yet another world’s first title, but it is the first time Jaeger-LeCoultre has produced such a watch. Arriving under the Master Control family of watches – introduced in 1992 – the Master Control Chronograph Calendar combines a complete triple calendar complication – written out day, date and month – with a moon-phase indicator, in a watch with a 40mm a case and a depth that’s just a smidgen over 12mm.

The new combination of complications has meant Jaeger has had to develop a brand new movement and in this case, it’s the JLC 759, which also boasts a 65-hour power reserve and can be seen through the open caseback. JLC has taken great consideration with the layout of the complications on the dial so that they read logically.

At 12 o’clock you’ll find the day and month indicators; 3 o’clock plays host to a 30-minute chronograph counter; 6 o’clock is where you’ll find the date and moon-phase indicators and rounding things off is a running seconds subdial at 9 o’clock. A pulsometric scale – used for measuring heartbeats – can be found around the dial’s flange.

Jaeger has opted for blue hands for the central seconds, running seconds and 30-minute counters on both stainless steel and Le Grande Rose gold. Le Grande Rose gold is a new colour introduced with the refreshed range of Master Control watches, which adds palladium to the metal’s proprietary formula, the details of which JLC keeps under lock and key. It’s designed to prevent oxidation to keep the Rose gold colour looking sleek and shiny for years on end. Hour, minute and date indicator hands match the colour of the case.

The Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Control Chronograph Calendar is available to order now for AU$24,600.

