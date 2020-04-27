Score 20% Off The Clever Heater That Promises To Reduce Your Energy Bills

The Solus+ benefits from Koleda’s patented NanoWave technology, which uses infrared to deliver heat into the room by heating objects directly. Infrared technology means the Solus+ uses up to 30 per cent less energy than traditional convection heating systems, leaving extra money in your pocket each month. Oh, and it’s also free from maintenance costs.

What’s more, the Solus+ can connect to a companion app, allowing you to not only monitor and adjust the heat of each individual Solus+ unit in any room of your home but save up to 50 per cent on your heating bills. You can also access it when you’re on-the-go, so you’ll no longer have to think “did I leave the heating on?”. Simply turn it off from your smartphone.

But the best bit about the Koleda Solus+ is that it is currently shipping worldwide for free and right now, the company is having a Spring sale, giving you 20 per cent off your entire order using the code SPRING20. Head to the company’s site now and start saving money in the comfort of a warm home.

