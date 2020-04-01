Why Now Is The Best Time To Learn A New Language

While we’re all forced to stay inside our homes, it can become all too easy to get stuck on the sofa to binge-watch all manner of TV shows and movies. However, there are plenty of other things you could be doing with all the extra time you now have on your hands.

You could, of course, attempt to stay in fighting fit shape with a range of workouts, or enrol yourself in a cooking class, or just maybe, you could try and learn a new language. While English may be spoken in the vast majority of countries around the world, you can’t always rely on the bartender in some middle-of-nowhere town to understand you when you ask for a pint of Heineken or a glass of Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc.

Not only that but being able to speak more than one language could give you serious points when it comes to seducing someone for a date. And now that there are several language learning apps and services that can be accessed online, it’s never been easier to become bi- or multilingual.

But before you go thinking it will be too hard and you won’t be able to accomplish anything, take a look at Sam, who tried to learn Mandarin – otherwise known as ‘the world’s hardest language’ – in just one week. Sam had already spent a year in Hong Kong, so was familiar with the language, and how lines and symbols represent what we know as syllables, but to learn and memorise them was a whole different ball game.

With some dedication and a serious amount of hours going into learning and understanding, Sam improved his knowledge of Mandarin in just seven days, being able to have a decent conversation with one of his friends who was fluent.

His story proves that in just seven days you can improve your lingo, so think what you would be able to do with two weeks or more.

So, rather than get off your sofa to do some yoga, get comfy, get focused and learn a new language instead.

