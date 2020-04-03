Make Your Man-Pad More Luxurious With These $219 Hotel Quality Bed Sheets

Brooklinen described their ‘Luxe’ collection as “Featuring a rich, buttery-smooth weave, our best-selling Luxe Sateen Sheets are the ultimate bedding upgrade.” you can just imagine how soft and comfortable these would be. The set is made from 100% long staple cotton with a 480 which is the perfect middle ground between too fine and too coarse.

Whilst those claims and features might all seem like marketing the set has an average of 4.7 stars out of 50,633 reviews meaing people do really think these sheet are bloody good. Priced at $219, they’re not the cheapest sheets you’ll find, but for a flat and fitted sheet, four pillowcases and a duvet cover it’s a pretty reasonable price, especially when you consider that they’re super comfortable and prolifically good quality.

