Score Up To 40% Off Designer Labels & Essentials At Nordstrom

There is nothing we love more than a good sale. But a truly ‘good’ sale is hard to come by, particularly when it needs to combine a broad range of products, sizes and a reasonable discount. Nordstrom is now on sale and according to the definition I outlined above, it is a very, very good sale.
Whether you’re looking for essentials like white sneakers, sweatshirts and quality chinos or if you’re in the market for something with a little more spice like some slick Salvatore Ferragamo dress shoes or a Malin + Goetz travel kit, the Nordstrom Sale has something for you.
Above you can see some Axel Arigato white Cap Toe Sneakers and a classic navy Champion Reverse Weave Hoodie which are now reduced to $135 and $36 respectively, making them both an absolute steal.
Some other great brands that are on sale include Persol, Gucci, Mont Blanc, Burberry, R.M. Willams and Orlebar Brown just to name a few. Whatever you need, even if you don’t need anything the Nordstrom sale is well worth a browse.
